House Of The Dragon: The Game Of Thrones Sequel To Go On Floors In April

There is good news lurking for all the die-hard Game Of Thrones fans. The much-awaited prequel of the show titled, House Of The Dragon will soon start filming from April. This latest development surrounding the show was confirmed by HBO Chief Casey Bloys.

Speaking to TVLine about the same, Casey revealed that the prep for the show has begun and the shooting will start from the month of April. He stated, "They're prepping. They start shooting in April." Casey also revealed that the House Of The Dragon will be co-created and executively produced by George RR Martin. He added that Ryan Condal along with Miguel Sapochnik will be the co-showrunners for the same. Bloys went on to say that they have been writing the show for a long time and have the drafts of all the 10 episodes of Season 1 at various stages.

Casey had also revealed how he is thrilled with collaborating with showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. Talking about the same with Deadline, he said, "We're thrilled with Miguel and Ryan, their collaboration and their collaboration with us, and excited to get going. That's all moving ahead and we are excited about that." He had further added that he is looking forward to visiting the sets if he is vaccinated on time.

The show will be based on George RR Martin's Fire and Blood which narrates the incidents which took place 300 years prior to the main events of the Game Of Thrones. The show will primarily showcase the formation and the supremacy of House Targaryen. According to a news report in Deadline, actors Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and Eve Best have also joined the cast of House Of The Dragon. The existing cast included actors Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith.

The show will see Paddy Considine play King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke play Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith essay the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen respectively. The new addition to the cast, Steve Toussaint will play Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake who eventually becomes the Hand Of The Queen, Rhaenyra Targaryen. While Eve Best will play Princess Rahenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans will play Otto Hightower.