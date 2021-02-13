Game Of Thrones Star Esme Bianco Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Sexual Abuse: He Deserves To Be Behind Bars

Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco recently opened up about musician Marilyn Manson and called him a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women". Esme has now joined a number of actresses who have accused Marilyn of sexual abuse.

As per Variety, Bianco during an interview with The Cult, alleged that Manson subjected her to physical abuse, torture, and control. Calling him a serial predator, she also provided the portal with emails, text messages, and photographs from her time with Manson that corroborated her story.

Bianco who testifying in front of the California Assembly in an effort to help reform domestic violence laws in 2019, said she first met Marilyn in 2005, through her then-fiance. Manson first wanted to cast her for a horror film, Phantasmagori. Later in 2009, he did cast her in a music video for his song titled, 'I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies'.

Esme Bianco revealed that the role required her to play a victim and lover of Manson's who would be kidnapped in the music video. While she believed the part would be strictly professional, she alleged he tied her up with cables, lashing her with a whip and using an electric sex toy, which is the same "torture device".

Recalling her thoughts at the time, she told The Cult, "It's just Manson being theatrical. We are going to make great art." The two entered into a long-distance relationship and she later lived with him for two months in LA.

Bianco claimed Manson would bite her, without consent, during sex and left her body bruised and alleged that he had also repeatedly cut her torso with a knife, once. "I was in survival mode at that point, and my brain had taught me to be small and agreeable," Bianco said. She also told the publication that he controlled her clothing, who she spoke to and her sleeping schedule.

"I basically felt like a prisoner," Bianco told The Cult. "I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet." She broke up with him in 2011, after he allegedly chased her around his apartment with an axe. She said after Game of Thrones, she couldn't find work because of what he had done to her.

Five other women including singer Mansons ex-fiance and actor Evan Rachel Wood, Phoebe Bridgers came forward with similar accounts of abuse from Manson. Photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist who identified herself only as Gabriella, and student Ashley Morgan, also shared horrific accounts of their interaction with Mason.

Earlier this month, Manson took to Instagram and responded to Woods allegations, stating, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how -- and why -- others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.

Bianco reacted to him denying all allegations and said, "He's not a misunderstood artist. He deserves to be behind bars for the rest of his life."

