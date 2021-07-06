Gigi Hadid Asks Paparazzi To Blur Daughter's Face OutIn Pics, Says 'Just Want The Best For My Baby'

Gigi Hadid, like many celebrity parents, has urged the paps to respect her baby daughter's privacy. The supermodel took to Twitter and shared a statement requesting paparazzi to blur out the images of baby Khai.

Gigi in the post admitted that as her baby grows up it becomes difficult to protect her the way they want to. Talking about her most recent visit to New York with Khai, she said her daughter has "started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from."

Calling it a true blessing that she can and loves to see the world Gigi added, "I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC ... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."

Gigi further said that she is aware of the law when it comes to the paparazzi taking pictures of children and added in her request to the press and fan accounts, that she doesn't intend to share images of Khai, asking press to blur out her face. She captioned the statement as, "A letter from a Mamma."

Her statement also added, "Our wish is that she can choose to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen. It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera."

"I know it's an extra effort - but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do... and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family," wrote Gigi. She concluded the post by thanking all those who have abided by her request, and aided in maintaining privacy by keeping a distance.

Gigi and singer Zayn had begun dating back in 2015. However, the two had parted ways in 2019 and reunited later that year. Soon after, in April 2020, it was reported that they are expecting their first child together. Khai was born to the couple in September 2020.