Gigi Hadid Gets A Makeover Post Break Up With Zayn Malik, Debuts New Look In New York With Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently parted away after an altercation between the singer and the model's mother, Yolanda Hadid. However, now Gigi is going back to her daily routine and was recently spotted in New York with sister Bella Hadid.

In the pictures shared by Page Six, Gigi can be seen in platinum blond hair colour. She wore a black turtle neck with a red vinyl jumpsuit and had her face covered with a mask and black beanie cap. The recent pictures came as a shock to fans since the supermodel a few weeks ago was spotted sporting dark auburn colour hair.

Gigi in one of her Instagram posted could also be seen sporting thick straight bangs. She had shared a bunch of pictures showing off the hair colour and the new hairstyle.

The supermodel sisters were spotted for the first time in weeks since she and Zayn Malik reportedly broke up. The couple, who share one-year-old daughter Khai, reported separation in October 2020. Reports claimed that Zayn allegedly 'struck' Yolanda at the family's home outside Philadelphia.

The former One Direction singer had issued a statement soon after the reports and said, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in." The singer was upset about the news being leaked to the media and hoped for privacy.

"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," he added.

Gigi and Zayn first started dating in November 2015. The two had an on and off relationship for years until they reunited in January 2020 and welcomed the daughter Khai in September 2020.