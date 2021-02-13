Gina Carano After Getting Fired From The Mandalorian, Announces New Film With Ben Sharpio

Gina Carano, who was last seen in The Mandalorian, was let go from the Star Wars show on Wednesday (February 10) after sharing controversial posts on social media. The actor who played the role of Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune in the first two seasons of Disney show, has now opened up about "cancel culture".

Gina on Friday (February 12) announced a new movie project with conservative website The Daily Wire. According to Gina's statement, she will be developing, producing, and staring in the film. The project reportedly will be aired only for the Daily Wire subscribers.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams - to develop and produce my own film - come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them," the actress told The Deadline.

Soon after the announcement, Gina tweeted, "This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion." Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, who has backed the project also tweeted about the project with the hashtag #GinaCaranoIsUncancelled.

In a statement he praised Gina and said, "We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob."

He continued, "We're eager to bring Gina's talent to Americans who love her, and we're just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they'll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star."

For the unversed, Gina faced huge backlash for comparing the US politics to Nazi Germany. She shared a post about, "How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?" Earlier in 2020, Gina was also called out when she falsely suggested that voter fraud took place during the 2020 presidential election.

