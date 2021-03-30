Godzilla vs. Kong Day 6 Box Office Collection: Beats Avatar In China, Numbers Exceed Expectations

Despite theatres operating at 50 % capacity and working amid reinforced lockdowns and night curfews, Godzilla vs. Kong recorded a good first weekend. With Holi falling on Monday, the film had some advantage of the long weekend. After gathering Rs 6.52 crore on Sunday, Godzilla vs. Kong brought in approximately Rs 4 crore more on Monday.

With Monday's collection, the film in total has collected Rs 32.90 crore. The film that released on March 24, saw a good trend in the local box office and also collected more than other Hindi releases since theatres opened.

Reportedly, Godzilla vs. Kong's opening weekend earnings from the international markets have been good too. China, Mexico, Australia, Russia, Taiwan and India have the top markets for the film's release. On the international front, Godzilla vs. Kong has earned a whopping $123.1 million while the estimated earnings were $121.8 million.

Several Chinese box office publications also reported that the film has beaten the collection of Avatar in its first weekend in China. Meanwhile, in India, the collection over the week was Rs 6.40 crore (Wednesday), Rs 5.40 crore (Thursday), Rs 4.22 crore (Friday), Rs 6.42 crore (Saturday), Rs 6.52 crore (Sunday), Rs 32.96 crore (Monday).

A Bollywood life report revealed that Godzilla vs. Kong has also recorded excellent numbers in states like Tamil Nadu, Nizam and Andhra Pradesh territories, followed by other states including Kerala and Karnataka.

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry. Shun Oguri and others in pivotal roles. The film is the fourth film in the Kaiju franchise and released on March 24, 2021, in India.

ALSO READ: Godzilla Vs Kong India Box Office Collection: Monster Drama Defeats Roohi And Mumbai Saga

ALSO READ: Godzilla vs Kong Rules The Box Office; Saina, Roohi, & Mumbai Saga Witness Major Drop