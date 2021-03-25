Godzilla Vs Kong India Box Office Collection: Monster Drama Defeats Roohi And Mumbai Saga

The Hollywood monster film, Godzilla vs. Kong which hit the screens in India today (March 25), has seen a good opening with collections ranging from Rs 4.20 crore to Rs 4.60 crore. The film has also become the biggest opener at the Indian box office, keeping in mind the scenario over the last one year. Collections of the English and Hindi version of the movie have surpassed the opening collections of the movies Roohi and Mumbai Saga.

This comes as a big victory for Godzilla vs. Kong since it hit the theatres as a mid-week release amidst the rising cases of COVID-19. The movie has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The collections of the English version of the monster film has been leading on the first-day opening.

The opening collections of Godzilla vs. Kong at the big theatre chains are in the range of Rs 2.62 crore. The other multiplexes have collections of the film ranging from Rs 1.40 to Rs 1.80 crore. The movie has also fared well in the South.

Talking about the opening collections in the South, the English version of the film has amassed Rs 3 crore while the Hindi version saw a rather low collection instead, garnering Rs 0.30 crore. The primary reason behind this may be the Hindi version releasing in 2K format and single screens not being able to screen the movie. The overall figures of the Hindi and English version of Godzilla vs. Kong is Rs 3.30 crore.

The opening figures on the first day of release have been quite impressive. The opening collections of Godzilla vs. Kong are all the more commendable since the movie has been released amidst the spiking cases of COVID-19 again, and without any sound promotion of the film. There have been predictions that if the COVID-19 scenario had not been so serious in Maharashtra, the film would have surpassed the Rs 5 crore mark on its first day itself. The favourable opening collections of the film has also shattered the notion that the audience is fearful to head to the theatres to enjoy a movie.