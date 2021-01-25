Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer: Massive Battle Between The Titans Will Decide Humanity's Future

The makers of the anticipated film, Godzilla vs. Kong have finally released the trailer. The film starring Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown will be the fourth instalment in the series focusing on the Hollow Earth Theory, and follow the ancient giants, as they fight each other for the King's title.

The film finally brings together the two big giants, Godzilla from Godzilla: King of the Monsters and King Kong from Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston-starrer Kong: Skull Island. The trailer gave a glimpse of the final showdown in different locations including, in a city, middle of the ocean and in a throwback to the ancient times in a jungle.

The trailer also gives hints that Godzilla will be seen attacking different regions which has been instigated by unseen forces. While they bring Kong to help buy some time for the humans, others begin to uncover the mysteries of the Hollow Earth Theory. In the beginning, Kong can be seen being taken to the middle of the ocean on a ship with shackles around his neck, arms and legs. They are immediately attacked by a Godzilla, and the epic fight ensues.

Check out the trailer below:

The film's official synopsis reads, "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe."

"The epic clash between the two titans instigated by unseen forces is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth," it added.

Godzilla vs. Kong also stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir in pivotal roles. Directed by Adam Wingard, the film is slated to release on March 26, 2021.

