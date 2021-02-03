    For Quick Alerts
      Golden Globes 2021 Complete Nominations List Announced, Ceremony To Be Held On February 28

      The nominations for the 72nd Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday evening in a ceremony hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson. Organised by Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Golden Globes 2021 will be held on February 28, 2021. The award ceremony this year will be held virtually and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

      In the film category, David Fincher’s Mank received the most nominations (six) this year, while The Crown got the maximum nominations (five) in the television category, followed by Schitt’s Creek, Ozark and The Undoing with four nominations each. The other big highlight this year was that three women have been nominated in the Best Director category.

      Check Out The Complete List Of Nominations Below:

      Best Picture – Drama

      The Father

      Mank

      Nomadland

      Promising Young Woman

      The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

      Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

      Hamilton

      Music

      Palm Springs

      The Prom

      Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama

      Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

      Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

      Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

      Frances McDormand, Nomadland

      Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

      Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

      Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

      Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

      Anthony Hopkins, The Father

      Gary Oldman, Mank

      Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

      Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

      Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

      Kate Hudson, Music

      Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

      Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

      Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

      Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

      Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

      James Corden, The Prom

      Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

      Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

      Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

      Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

      Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

      Olivia Colman, The Father

      Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

      Amanda Seyfried, Mank

      Helena Zengel, News of the World

      Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

      Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

      Jared Leto, The Little Things

      Bill Murray, On The Rocks=

      Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

      Best Director – Motion Picture

      Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

      David Fincher, Mank

      Regina King, One Night in Miami

      Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

      Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

      Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

      Jack Fincher, Mank

      Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

      Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

      Best Picture – Animated

      The Croods: A New Age

      Onward

      Over the Moon

      Soul

      Wolfwalkers

      Best Picture – Foreign Language

      Another Round, Denmark

      La Llorona, France and Guatemala

      The Life Ahead, Italy

      Minari, US

      Two of Us, USA and France

      Best Score – Motion Picture

      The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat

      Tenet, Ludwig Göransson

      News of the World, James Newton Howard

      Mank, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

      Soul, Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

      Best Song – Motion Picture

      Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah,

      Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

      Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

      Speak Now, One Night in Miami

      Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holliday

      Best Drama Series

      The Crown

      Lovecraft Country

      The Mandalorian

      Ozark

      Ratched

      Best Musical/Comedy Series

      Emily in Paris

      The Flight Attendant

      The Great

      Schitt’s Creek

      Ted Lasso

      Best Television Motion Picture

      Normal People

      The Queen’s Gambit

      Small Axe

      The Undoing

      Unorthodox

      Best Actress – Television Motion Picture

      Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

      Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

      Shira Haas, Unorthodox

      Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

      Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

      Best Actor – Television Motion Picture

      Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

      Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

      Hugh Grant, The Undoing

      Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

      Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

      Best Television Actress – Drama Series

      Olivia Colman, The Crown

      Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

      Emma Corrin, The Crown

      Laura Linney, Ozark

      Sarah Paulson, Ratched

      Best Television Actor – Drama Series

      Jason Bateman, Ozark

      Josh O’Connor, The Crown

      Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

      Al Pacino, Hunters

      Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

      Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

      Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

      Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

      Elle Fanning, The Great

      Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

      Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

      Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

      Don Cheadle. Black Monday

      Nicholas Hoult, The Great

      Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

      Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

      Ramy Youssef, Ramy

      Best Supporting Actress – Television

      Gillian Anderson, The Crown

      Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

      Julia Garner, Ozark

      Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

      Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

      Best Supporting Actor – Television

      John Boyega, Small Axe

      Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

      Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

      Jim Parsons, Hollywood

      Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

      Read more about: golden globes the crown
      Story first published: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 22:53 [IST]
