Gone Girl Actor Lisa Banes Passes Away 10 Days After Hit-And-Run Accident

Lisa Banes who was hospitalised after getting injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, has passed away. A police department spokesperson said, the 65-year-old actress died at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital on Monday (June 15).

Gone Girl Actress, Lisa Banes Severely Injured In A Hit-And-Run In New York

Banes was reportedly struck by a scooter while crossing a street on June 4. Her manager, David Williams had told tabloids that Banes was hit as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit The Juilliard School, her alma mater.

According to reports, the driver of the two-wheeler ran even when the signal had flashed red lights. The driver had violated the red stop sign which caused the accident. NYPD is currently investigating the case, but no arrests have been made in the past week.

For the unversed, Banes appeared in television shows and movies, including 1988, Tom Cruise-starrer Cocktail and 2014 hit film Gone Girl. On television, she had roles in Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS.

Toy Story 3 & Deliverance Star Ned Beatty Passes Away At 83

Soon after the news hit the internet, friends and colleagues took to Twitter, expressing their grief. Her The Orville co-star Seth McFarlane said that he was deeply saddened at the death of Banes and tweeted, "Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us."

Singer Jill Sobule tweeted, "Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted - always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many."

And so much love to her badass wife @kkranhold and her lovely brother, Rusty. — jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021

Notably, Banes was married to Kathryn Kranhold, a contributing reporter for the Center for Public Integrity.