Greta Thunberg Charged With Promoting Enmity By Delhi Police, Former Tweets 'I Still #StandWithFarmers'

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. The action came after the Swedish activist shared tweets in support of the farmers' protests in India. Apart from Greta, pop icon Rihanna's solidarity with the farmers' agitation attracted global attention to the matter.

According to reports, Delhi Police has booked Greta Thunberg and charged the teen with Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). The Delhi Police is likely to hold a press conference shortly over the matter.

Greta who is also rumoured to have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year, had tweeted, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India" on Tuesday night (February 2). Two days later, she reacted to being called out by netizens on social media and wrote, "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest."

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

Before Delhi Police's action, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Tuesday asking celebrities to refrain from sensationalising the issue for the sake of popular hashtags.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it read.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is "unfortunate" that some vested groups are garnering international support. MEA's statement had been shared by several Bollywood celebrities including, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty and others.

ALSO READ: Rihanna & Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Bring International Attention To Farmers' Protest In India

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha Slam B-town Colleagues For Sharing MEA's Statement