    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Tie The Knot, Fairy Tale Wedding Pictures Go Viral

      By
      |

      Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows on July 3 on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, reported Us Weekly. Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, obtained a marriage licence with the Johnston County District Court Clerk in Oklahoma on June 29.

      Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

      Tom Holland & Zendaya ere Spotted Kissing After Long-Standing Dating RumoursTom Holland & Zendaya ere Spotted Kissing After Long-Standing Dating Rumours

      According to the court, Stefani and Shelton were required to tie the knot within 10 days of purchasing the license, and the wedding had to take place within the state. The duo, who announced their engagement via Instagram last October, have been in a relationship since 2015 after meeting on the set of the singing reality show The Voice as coaches.

      Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

      Gwen Stefani Glad To Fulfil Blake Shelton's Disneyland DreamGwen Stefani Glad To Fulfil Blake Shelton's Disneyland Dream

      Stefani has three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, seven, from her previous marriage to singer Gavin Rossdale. She filed for divorce in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences".

      Shelton was previously married to singer Miranda Lambert for four years. They finalised their divorce in 2015.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X