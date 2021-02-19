Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Is Suffering From Brain Fog After Recovering From COVID-19

Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that she had COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic and is still suffering from lingering effects including fatigue and brain fog. Paltrow spoke about her experience surviving the deadly virus on her Goop website.

She wrote that she "had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog." The post revealed that while recovering from the virus, she focused on eating healthy and reducing her sugar and alcohol intake.

"In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual," she added.

Talking about her healthy diet she revealed that, she liked cooking during the time and some of the dishes were really delicious. Sharing one particular dish she added, "I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic."

Gwyneth revealed to have found a great sugar-free kimchi and is in love with it. She also advised her fans to try out a sugar-free kombucha, and to start using lots of coconut aminos in all recipes.

She concluded, "Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing." The Marvel actress said she had also started taking supplements "in service of a healthier gut."

Gwyneth in 2020 made headlines after netizens began to notice similarities between 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion and Coronavirus pandemic. In Steven Soderbergh's directorial, Gwyneth played patient zero of a deadly pandemic virus, which she brings to the US. While travelling to Paris amid the health scare, she had remarked that she had "already been in this movie".

