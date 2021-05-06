Harish Patel Confirms Starring In Marvel's Eternals, Refrains From Sharing Any Spoilers

Marvel Studios recently sent desi fans into a frenzy with the release of Eternals teaser. Netizens spotted an Indian actor in the teaser and were convinced it is Harish Patel, best known as Ibu Hatela from Gunda. After his picture from the teaser went viral, the actor has now confirmed his casting in the international project.

In the first look video, Harish can be seen standing next to Kumail Nanjiani with a camera recorder in his hand. According to reports, Nanjiani will be seen playing a Bollywood superstar in the film and Harish might possibly be essaying the role of his personal assistant. However, Harish did not reveal any details about his character.

Harish confirmed that he's part of the movie during an interaction with Indian Express. He said, "Yes, the man you saw in the teaser is me. I can just confirm that I am doing Eternals but cannot speak about it right now. The makers haven't even announced my name, and I will wait for them to do that."

ALSO READ: Harish Patel Spotted In Eternals Teaser; Desi Marvel Fans Say 'Never Give Up On That Dream'

Harish has played pivotal roles in classic 90s films like Mr. India, Mohra, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, and Gunda, among others. His acting debut reportedly was Shyam Benegal's Mandi. Fans were ecstatic to see his involvement in an MCU movie.

Talking about Eternals, the film also stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harington. The film follows immortal-like ancient beings who have been living on Earth secretly for over 7000 years. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the team is forced out of the shadows and reunites against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

ALSO READ: Marvel Reveals First Look Of Chloe Zhao's Eternals; Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek Look Timeless

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, Eternals is set to release on November 5, 2021.