Harish Patel Opens Up About Eternals, Says 'Was Not Accustomed To Their Accent But They Were Respectful'

Harish Patel's appearance in the Eternals' trailer has been the talk of the town. Even though he appeared for a brief moment next to Kumail Nanjiani, fans were quick to recognise him as Ibu Hatela from Gunda. However, the actor has been a part of many blockbusters like Mr India, Andaz Apna Apna, Gupt along with international projects like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Today's Special, Run Fat Boy Run and more.

The actor recently confirmed his casting in the film but did not divulge further information about the project. In another interview with PTI, he did open up about auditioning for the film and the social media uproar about landing the role.

Harish said that while Eternals is a big deal for MCU fans, it is just another international project for him. "I have not seen any of their films. I don't even know what MCU is all about. All I know is that it is Marvel," Patel confessed.

He added, "In India, I am a character actor. Here people think I am sitting idle but I am regularly doing work there (in the West). I am very happy that I am getting attention (here) after so many years. People would often refer to me as Ibu Hatela from Gunda but I feel my work in other films was equally good."

"However, I don't like tom-tomming about my work. If I had to, I could have said that Slumdog Millionaire was offered to me and I couldn't do it because of my other prior commitments," he said.

Talking about his character, Harish revealed, "Whatever little you have seen of me in the teaser that's where my role starts and ends." It is being speculated that Patel will be seen featuring as Kumail Nanjiani's personal assistant. Kumail in the film reportedly plays an immortal alien living as a Bollywood movie star.

Patel said that he did not know anyone in the cast including Richard Madden and Kit Harington who are known for their Game of Thrones characters. He revealed that he was aware of Angelina Jolie and was happy to meet her. "While we were reading Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani were sitting on my left and right-hand side. I haven't seen Game of Thrones. I told Kumail that I am not that good or fluent with English and I don't know anyone of them present here. I guess he told everyone about this and they all smiled at me and were so humble," he said.

"I understand the English we speak here but out there, I'm not able to understand everything that directors and co-actors say. I told them that I'm not accustomed to their English which has an accent and they are kind enough to understand and be respectful," he added.

Eternals directed by Chloe Zhao features a cast full of Hollywood A-listers, including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is set to release on November 5, 2021.