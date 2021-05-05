    For Quick Alerts
      Harish Patel Spotted In Eternals Teaser; Desi Marvel Fans Say 'Never Give Up On That Dream'

      By
      |

      Earlier this week, Marvel Studios released the teaser of Chloe Zhao's MCU directorial debut Eternals. While the teaser had fans excited all over the globe its first look, Bollywood fans were ecstatic to find Indian actor Harish Patel in the teaser.

      Harish Patel

      Harish Patel known for playing Ibu Hatela in Gunda, has made it to the international big screen with the upcoming Marvel movie. In the teaser, Harish can be seen walking alongside Kumail Nanjiani holding a cam-recorder. Notably, Nanjiani plays one of the leading characters as the alien superhero. According to reports, Nanjiani will be seen playing a Bollywood superstar in the film and Harish possibly will be essaying the role of his personal assistant. Take a look at the viral picture from the teaser,

      Harish Patel

      Soon after the teaser went viral, desi Marvel fans were quick to notice Harish Patel in the trailer. Speculations began as there was no official confirmation and the character had an uncanny resemblance to the Indian actor. Even without an official confirmation from the actor or the studio, desi fans are convinced. Many took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion. One user wrote, "If this is true. @shashankji must be happy and proud. Never stop chasing your dreams and stop eating Kela. Ibu Hatela."

      Another wrote, "Ibu Hatela in a marvel movie! Well, he does have quite a family origins story..." referring to the actor's classic character from Gunda. For the unversed, Ibu Hatela is known for his iconic and cringy dialogue, "Mera naam hai Ibu Hatela. Maa meri chudail ki beti, Baap mera shaitan ka chela. Khayega kela?"

      Take a look at more reactions,

      Coming back to Eternals, the film set to release in October 2021 follows a group of immortal god-like alien characters who have lived on Earth for 7000 years, secretly protecting humanity from their opposite forces, the Deviants. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harington in leading roles.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 18:16 [IST]
