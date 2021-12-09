Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: HBO Shares First Look Of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint Reunion

HBO has released the first image from the upcoming special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The special set to premiere on January 1 will reunite the franchise leading cast Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. The first pictures from the set show the three in a conversation in the Gryffindor common room.

According to Variety, the programme has already been tapped at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London. The show's official logline reads, "The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."

The special reunion is being released in celebration of 20th anniversary of the eight-movie series that began with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone that first released in November 2001. Take a look at the post,

Last month HBO also released a teaser for the special revealing a wide list of cast members who will be making an appearance. The list included, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

While the teaser did not feature the leading cast, fans got a glimpse of Coltrane (Hagrid) and Lewis (Neville Longbottom) -- receiving their invitations to attend the reunion. Meanwhile, makers reportedly confirmed that the author of iconic books J.K. Rowling will not be part of the interview but will be shown in archival footage about the movies.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.