Harry Potter & Chernobyl Star Paul Ritter Dies Of Brain Tumour At 54

The Friday Night Dinner star, Paul Ritter passed away on April 5, at the age of 54. Reports revealed that the actor was suffering from brain tumour and died at home surrounded by loved ones. Paul was also known for appearing in Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince as Eldred Worple.

Paul's agent had confirmed the news with a statement that said, "It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour."

The actor's agent added, "Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly."

Some of Paul's best-known appearances include Martin Goodman, Jonny and Adam Goodman's dad through season six of Friday Night Dinner. He was also seen in several films like Quantum Of Solace and TV shows like The Bill, No Offence, Vera and Chernobyl.

Paul was reportedly set to appear in the 10th-anniversary special of the Friday Night Dinner. Titled You Look Nice: The True Story of Friday Night Dinner, the special is set to release later this year. The talented actor is survived by his wife Polly and their two sons, Frank and Noah.

