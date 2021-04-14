HC Dismisses Indian Woman's Petition Seeking Legal Action Against Prince Harry For Not Marrying Her

Earlier this week, an Indian woman had filed a petition seeking legal action against Prince Harry for allegedly not fulfilling his "promise to marry" her. The petitioner, Palwinder Singh, is an advocate and appeared in Punjab High Court for the hearing on Tuesday (April 13).

The Punjab High Court has reportedly dismissed the petition that sought an arrest warrant to be issued against Prince Harry, the former Duke of Sussex. The plea had requested for a physical hearing and sought immediate action "so that no further delay would occur in the marriage".

During the hearing, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan observed that it was "nothing but a daydreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry." When asked if the petitioner had travelled to the UK, Palwinder had revealed that all conversations took place on social media. The petition reportedly also mentioned emails that were allegedly sent by Prince Harry, in which he had promised to marry the petitioner soon.

The Court further observed, "It is a well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, etc. There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a Cyber Cafe of a village in Punjab," quoted a Live Law report.

However, the court empathised with the petitioner for believing the fake conversation to be true. The court order reported by Live Law said, "In view of the above, this Court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is married to Meghan Markle. The duo tied the knot in a royal wedding ceremony in 2018 and welcomed their first child Archie in May 2019. The couple currently living in LA, are all set to welcome their second child.

