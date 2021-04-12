Henry Cavill Makes It Instagram Official With Natalie Viscuso, Calls Her 'My Beautiful And Brilliant Love'

Henry Cavill, who has been spotted with a mystery women recently took to his Instagram account and revealed her to be Natalie Viscuso. The actor made their relationship official on Instagram. Last week, the duo was spotted in London, hand in hand while walking Cavill's dog Kal.

On Sunday, Henry Cavill took to his Instagram profile and shared an adorable picture with Natalie Viscuso. The snap showing them playing chess was captioned as, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess."

Meanwhile, Viscuso, also posted the photo on her Instagram handle, and the caption read, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

Fans are excited for the couple and have also shared supportive comments on the photo. One user wrote, "Well if this isn't the cutest thing I've seen all day. Happy for you!" while, another wrote, "I'm so happy for you, congrats wishing you the best!"

One fan also left a dramatic message of congratulations, it read, "I will never love again but congratulations Henry!"

According to reports, Natalie Viscuso is the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. The studio had backed Henry's 2013 release Man Of Steel as well as the 2020 film Enola Holmes.

Natalie reportedly has over 31,000 followers on Instagram and has also appeared on television shows. Back in 2005, she featured in a reality show titled My Super Sweet 16 on MTV. The makers had described Natalie as someone who recently moved from dull Roswell, New Mexico to glamorous La Jolla, California to live with her wealthy dad and stepmom. "At 15 years old, Natalie is now living in a $5 million house and cruising around town in her dad's Bentley's and Ferraris. What more could she want? How about being the most popular girl at school?" it said.

Coming back to Henry Cavill, the actor recently wrapped up shooting for The Witcher's awaited season two. The Netflix show currently in post-production, will release on the streaming platform later this year.

ALSO READ: Henry Cavill Gets Injured On The Witcher Sets; Shooting In London Continues Without Him

ALSO READ: The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill To Enter MCU With Captain Marvel 2?