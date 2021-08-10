Hollywood's Bathing Debate: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Jason Momoa Talk About Showering Habits

Hollywood stars have been revealing their bathing habits ever since Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made headlines for lack of theirs. While on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the couple revealed that they didn't bathe their newborn children every day.

The couple's kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, are now 6 and 4. Mila said, "I don't wash my body with soap every day. But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles. I didn't have hot water growing up as a child so I didn't shower very much. But when I had children I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent who bathed my newborns ever."

Meanwhile, husband and actor Ashton said "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." As for his newborns, his philosophy is, "If you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point."

Now, other actors like Jake Gyllenhaal, Dwayne Johnson, Brad Pitt have opened up about their showering habits starting a trend of sorts.

Spiderman: Far From Home actor, Jake Gyllenhaal said, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves," he told Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, The Rock took to Twitter and said, "Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off-key) in the shower."

Another celebrity couple Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell shared their opinion on The View. Dax said, "We bathed our children every single night-prior to bed is like the routine. And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"

Added Kristen, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up." Actress, Jodie Turner-Smith tweeted on August 6, "Before you lot even ask: in this house, we bathe."

DC's Aquaman star Jason Momoa told Access Hollywood, "I'm not starting any trends, I shower, trust me, I shower. I'm Aquaman, I'm in the f--king water, don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian, we got saltwater on me, we good."

This is not the first time, actors have opened up about bathing habits. While or set, or during prep for serious roles, actors have opted to give up hygiene. Earlier, Brad Pitt had offered some unconventional hygiene tips for his co-stars on the sets of Inglourious Basterds.

His friend Eli Roth told People in 2009, "He shared that when you're sweating and don't have time to take a shower, you just take a baby wipe and rub it under your armpits. After a scene, Brad had to get next to me for a close-up shot, and he said, 'Damn, you're ripe.'" I said, 'I didn't have time to shower.' He said, 'Baby wipes, man, baby wipes.'"

In June 2020, Chris Evans opened up about his pandemic hygiene and said in the viral video, "I shower all the time. I am a very clean person."