Hollywood Star Gabriealla Wright Signs With Indian Production House For An International Feature Film

Gabriella Wright who a British origin English actress and model and is best known for playing Queen Claude of France in the series The Tudors, and who has started in the blockbuster franchise Transporter and action movies such as The Hitmans BodyGuard, Security and 22 Bullets is all set to star in an International feature film with an Indian production house, Falak Films Production.

Titled as Eboni, the film is a fantasy film. The storyline revolves around a man obsessed by the idea of resurrecting his deceased daughter inadvertently evoking an ancient mystery. The movie will consist of 3 different chapters, where each chapter would deal with different time spans. Gabriella would be seen playing the titular role of Eboni, the goddess and the ruler of the kingdom jinns and humans dated back to 950 BC. The makers are keen on casting more international stars and have approached Indian Actors Manoj Bajpayee, K K Menon and French actress Alix Benezech for pivotal roles.

Eboni written and directed by Imad Habib, produced by Sirajjudin Ansari and presented by Falak Films Production will soon go on floors. Talking more on this, Mr Sirajuddin Ansari said, "The team of brilliant filmmakers at Falak Films always aim at bringing some compelling cinema verité shows and style-based programming. Eboni is a fantasy film, fantasy films are always appreciated worldwide by audiences of all age groups, despite of cultural and language barriers. The audience, worldwide are willing to watch and explore a new world of fantasy and ideas, and my vision as a filmmaker is to take the audience on a fantastic trip."

Talking more about this, Gabriella said, "After my stint with historical fiction, I was keen on exploring fantasy genre and when Imad narrated the script to me, it seemed like just the story I was looking for. It will be very interesting to collaborate with a production like Falak films and work with a team which comes with such diverse experience. We are hoping to reach new audience across the globe with Eboni."

