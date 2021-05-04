Hollywood Stars Support COVID Relief Efforts In India; James McAvoy, Will Smith, Katy Perry & Others Urge Fans

India is currently facing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks amid the second wave across the world. While people and Indian celebrities have come together to bring in as much support as possible, Hollywood stars are also urging fans to extend their support.

International stars such as Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Reese Witherspoon, Will Smith, Shawn Mendes, Kunal Nayyar, Ellen DeGeneres, Mindy Kaling, Jada Pinkett Smith and others have extended support towards India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, American singers Katy Perry and Camila Cabello asked their fans to make donations towards India's fight against the pandemic. Katy shared an infographic on the resources that Indians need to effectively fight the pandemic while Camila shared a video, in which she can be seen making an appeal to her fans to make donations. She shared that she loved India and its culture, and encouraged everyone to give what they can to help. Take a look,

Camila's beau and live-in partner Shawn Mendes also made an appeal on his social media platforms, urging fans to donate. X-Men actor James McAvoy also shared a video saying, "India needs help." He can be seen asking his fans to send out donations as India is struggling with "massive" shortage of oxygen during the second wave.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra also raised concern about India's struggle amid the pandemic and urged her global fans to lend a helping hand. She asked the US government to support India, as the country is facing a shortage of oxygen and medications needed for COVID-19 patients.