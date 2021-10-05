Chadwick A Boseman Scholarship: Netflix, Howard University Partner To Establish USD 5.4 Million Scholarship

Howard University and Netflix have announced a USD 5.4 million endowed scholarship to honour late actor and producer, alumnus Chadwick A Boseman. According to a press release issued by the streaming platform, the Chadwick A.

Boseman Memorial Scholarship will provide incoming students in the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of university tuition. “It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continues to inspire,” Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement.

“This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift," he added.

The scholarship was established with the support of Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman and sponsorship from Netflix. It will be awarded to students who exemplify exceptional skills in the arts reminiscent of the award-winning actor and his values, including a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy and passion, and to those who demonstrate financial need.

The inaugural year will begin with giving four awards representing one member of each class and will continue to be distributed to an incoming freshman each year on an annual basis. Ledward-Boseman said the endowment represents her actor husband's devotion to the craft and his desire to support future storytellers.

"Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning, we hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education. This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his desire to support future storytellers.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honor my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud," she said. Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer said they are excited to support the future superheroes.

“It is with enormous pride that we announce our endowment of the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship. While he was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired. He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same” said Sarandos.

Boseman, who achieved global stardom as King T'Challa of fictitious African country Wakanda aka superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed away in August 2020 at the age of 43 following a four year-long private battle with colon cancer.