Hugh Grant Recalls When Drew Barrymore Made Out With Him In Public, Reveals They Were Not Dating

Hollywood actor Hugh Grant recalled Drew Barrymore made out with him. He recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (May 20) and talked about the most bizarre greeting Drew had for him while at a restaurant. Sharing the incident from years ago, Hugh Grant revealed that Drew made out with him in public for 10 minutes straight.

During the chat show, Drew shared that when she spotted him at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City she was drunk. She said, "I don't think we've ever talked about this. I'd had a few drinks, and I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying hello, I grabbed you by the collar, and I fully started kissing you."

A laughing Hugh added that he remembers how it happened. Describing the incident further, Drew explained Hugh's facial expression during the interaction. She said he first looked like "You've never greeted me that way before", and then, "you had a second thought, and you were like, 'You know, I'm not hating this.'"

Drew confessed that they both flirted a little bit after the kiss and then said bye to each other. Hugh said, "It was really bizarre." He confessed to being "very drunk as well," and added, "I was with some very nice but not drunk studio executives from LA, and they were very surprised."

"Someone said, 'Oh, there's Drew Barrymore.' I get up to say hi, and then we make out for 10 minutes, and then I sit down again, and we go and talk about the script," added Hugh. The duo has had great on-screen chemistry and have worked together in many films including Music And Lyrics in 2007.

Hugh returned to screen after some time in 2020 and was last seen in the television series The Undoing. According to reports, he will be seen in Jonathan Goldstein's Dungeons and Dragons slated to release in 2023.