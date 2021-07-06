    For Quick Alerts
      Hugh Jackman Hints At Returning As Wolverine In A Marvel Film, Shares Pic With Kevin Feige

      Hugh Jackman's recent Instagram stories have X-Men and Marvel fans in a bind. The actor best known for playing the original X-Men Wolverine has now hinted that he may be returning to play the superhero. However, now that X-Men heroes are expected to join the MCU, this time Wolverine will be seen in a Marvel movie.

      Hugh Jackman on Instagram shared a cryptic post featuring a Wolverine fan art posted by Boss Logic and followed the story with another featuring a picture with Marvel producer, Kevin Feige. Both of them in the picture can be seen standing side by side smiling at the camera.

      While Marvel Studios is yet to make an announcement or confirm the development, fans have already started speculating his possible return with MCU film. Back in April, it was reported that the Marvel Studios bosses have almost convinced Jackman despite his character's death in Logan. The MCU heads reportedly have proposed that the new Wolverine will have no connections to the old timeline.

      A few fans are also convinced with his return in the MCU with Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. One Twitter user said, "So, Hugh Jackman might be back as Wolverine, probably for Multiverse of Madness. But, like, I kinda hope he's gonna be the MCU's Wolverine. I feel like I'm alone on that, but idc, he's a perfect Wolverine and I'd love to see him as the MCU's Wolverine."

      Hugh was last seen playing the role of the adamantium infused mutant, three years ago in the hit film Logan. The 2017 release was set to be his last appearance as the beloved fictional character after 16 long years. A record he shares with Sir Patrick Stewart, who has played Professor Charles Xavier for the exact same amount of days.

      If the actor were to return as the clawed mutant, he will break his own world record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero.

      X