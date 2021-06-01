Huma Qureshi On Short Role In Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead, Recalls 15-Minute Role In Gangs Of Wasseypur

Huma Qureshi recently appeared in awaited Zack Snyder directorial Army of the Dead as well as SonyLIV's web show Maharani. While fans were excited to see Huma in a Hollywood release, most were disappointed by her small role. Huma recently opened up on the fans' reaction and recalled having a smaller role in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Huma in an interview with a portal said that she is happy to be a part of the project irrespective of the screen time in the film. Huma pointed out that her character Geeta was an integral part of the story, and she was more than happy to do the role.

"She's almost a pivot-point. I would rather do something interesting than do something that isn't really impacting the story," she told Bollywood Bubble. Huma added, "I want to say thank you. I love Indian fans. Hindustan ki janta mind-blowing hai (The Indian public is mind-blowing). I did my first film in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur, in which I was in an ensemble of actors. My role must have been hardly 15 minutes..."

"Now that I'm in a way making my Hollywood debut, in a Zack Snyder film, it's a big ensemble film, it's a very acclaimed director. I have never in my career gone for length of character. It's always about what my character is doing in the film," Huma concluded.

Meanwhile, director Zack Snyder has been all praise for the Bollywood actress. He had told Hindustan Times, "Huma is a really amazing actress, no two ways about it."

Army of the Dead currently streaming on Netflix, follows a group of mercenaries who take the ultimate gamble by venturing into a quarantine zone, after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas for the greatest heist ever. The film also stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi and others.