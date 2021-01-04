Irrfan Khan's Jurassic World Co-Star Bryce Dallas Howard Shares The Lesson She Learnt From Him

Actor and filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard shared her top nine posts of 2020 and remembered the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan. Bryce, who plays the role of Claire Dearing in the ongoing Jurassic World trilogy, shared screen space with Irrfan in the second instalment called, Fallen Kingdom.

While Howard's character was the operations manager of the park, Irrfan was seen playing the role of a laid back investor of Jurassic World amusement park. The Colin Trevorrow directorial was one of Irrfan's many Hollywood films. For the unversed, Irrfan after battling cancer for a year, passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53.

Howard on Instagram, shared a quote by Irrfan's character and wrote, "'The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.' - #IrrfanKhan as Simon Masrani in @jurassicworld . Lesson received, 2020 ?￢ﾁﾣ⁣ Miss you greatly, Irrfan ♥️⁣ #TopNine."

The post also features a picture with Chris Pratt, the announcement post for Jurassic World: Dominion, a meme and a few selfies. Take a look at the post,

The actress recently turned director for Star War's spin-off series, The Mandalorian. She directed the third episode in season two, which has also been deemed as one of the best episodes, titled Chapter 11: The Heiress. The makers are yet to reveal if she will be returning as part of season three.

On the acting front, Howard will reprise her role in Jurassic World: Dominion. The film starring Chris Pratt is the third instalment in the franchise, which will conclude the story. The film reportedly follows the events of Fallen Kingdom and will also bring back the original Jurassic Park cast including Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Last Film The Song of Scorpions All Set To Release In Theatres In 2021

ALSO READ: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Bo-Katan's Presence Redeems The Star Wars Show's Glory