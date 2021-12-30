Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Is Going To Be Friends With Her Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith who opened up about her struggle with alopecia in 2018, has decided to embrace her hair loss. The 50-year-old singer-actress posted a video on her Instagram account on Tuesday (December 28) and talked about confronting her battle with the autoimmune disorder alopecia.

She posted a video showing off her blad scalp and said, "Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that. So it just showed up like that and this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I'd just share it so y'all are not asking any questions."

She captioned the post as, "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends ... period!😆 "

Earlier, Pinkett also shared pictures with her daughter Willow who also shaved off her signature braids in July 2021. The actress told her fans that she will "put some rhinestones" on her scalp and make herself a "little crown."

Back in 2018, describing the moment she first realized her hair was falling out. Pinkett said, "It was terrifying when it first started," she said. "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?'" She added that she found treatments to slow the process but was also open to "other ideas."

On the work front, she was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, alongside Carrie Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves.