Jake Gyllenhaal Says Filming Love Scenes With Crush Jennifer Aniston Were Torture, Used Pillow Technique

Jake Gyllenhaal recently opened up about working with Jennifer Aniston during the filming of the 2002 release The Good Girl. The actor also revealed that having a crush on his co-star made it awkward for him to shoot a sex scene with her.

During his appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, Jake recalls working with Aniston and said, "[Filming the sex scenes] was torture, yes it was. But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both."

Recalling the process being oddly mechanical he said, "Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it? That doesn't turn me on. It's oddly mechanical. And also it's a dance, you're choreographing for a camera. You can get in it, but it's like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes.

Hollywood's Bathing Debate: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Jason Momoa Talk About Showering Habits

"I do remember a pillow," Gyllenhaal revealed that it was "was actually a Jennifer suggestion. I think she was actually very kind to suggest it before we began... She was like, 'I'm putting a pillow here.' That was it, that was all she said."

He told the host, "Yeah, the pillow technique was used. That was just preemptive, and used - generally, always - when actually in a horizontal place in that movie. Everything else is whatever it was. I remember those two characters did a lot of making out on like, boxes in the back room."

For the unversed, The Good Girl starred Aniston and Gyllenhaal as two disaffected retail workers who cross paths in a small Texas town. It was back in 2016 that Jake opened up about his crush on Aniston. He had told People, "She's a rough one, you know, not likable. So hard to compliment. I will say, I had a crush on her for years. And working with her was not easy . . . I was - um, yeah. That's all I'm going to say. It was lovely. It wasn't hard, that's what I would say."

Top 8 OTT Release Of October 2021: Sardar Udham, Rashmi Rocket, You Season 3 & More

Jake currently is busy promoting his recent Netflix film The Guilty. The film sees him playing a police detective demoted to 911 operator duty as he awaits the outcome of a shooting incident he was involved in months earlier.