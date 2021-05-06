James Gunn Talks About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, Reveals His Favourite Indian Film Stars Aamir Khan

Ever since Marvel announced the release dates for upcoming Phase 4 movies, MCU filmmakers and casts have been openly talking about the projects. Recently, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy James Gunn interacted with fans on Twitter about his work and personal preferences.

Notably, the American director has quite a number of Desi fans. When one asked if he watches any Indian movies, James revealed that he enjoys watching Bollywood films, and also named his favourite. Writing back to the fan he wrote, "Many. Lagaan is probably my favorite."

Many. Lagaan is probably my favorite. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2021

Lagaan starring Aamir Khan has been one of Bollywood's iconic blockbusters. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial was also nominated for Oscars in the year 2002 under the Best Foreign Language Film category, but did not make the cut.

Coming back to Gunn, he also talked about his upcoming projects other than Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. When a fan asked why Vol 3 is the last movie in Phase 4 line up, he said, "Between now & then we have The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker TV series, the Guardians Holiday Special & the Guardians ride at Disneyland all coming out. Last year I wrote over 500 pages of script that'll all be shot over the next year. I'm busy! (But thanks for being excited.)"

I’ve answered this question a lot. The only times Marvel has ever asked me to include plot points in the Guardians was to come up with an origin for the Infinity Stones & put Thanos in Vol 1. Other than that I’ve been 100% free to forge the Guardians’ path. https://t.co/CMvNHf8uz4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 5, 2021

ALSO READ: James Gunn Reveals 'Guardians Vol 3', 'The Suicide Squad' Won't Be Delayed

Another fan also asked him if Disney ever interfered in his creative decision for the films. To which James said, "I've answered this question a lot. The only times Marvel has ever asked me to include plot points in the Guardians was to come up with an origin for the Infinity Stones & put Thanos in Vol 1. Other than that I've been 100% free to forge the Guardians' path."

He also assured fans that the Guardians will remain part of the MCU for a long time. He wrote, "No, not much. Most of the tweaks have been creative choices. The Guardians' path has been set for a long time."

ALSO READ: James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Trailer Teases A New Team All Set For A Crazy Mission

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and others, is set to release in May 2023.