Jason Sudeikis & Elizabeth Olsen Support Scarlett Johansson Amid Legal Battle With Disney

Scarlett Johansson best known as Black Widow recently filed a suit against Disney for her film's hybrid release with Disney Plus. Now reports have revealed that Elizabeth Olsen has opened up in support of her Avengers co-star's legal battle. Meanwhile, other co-stars of the franchise like Mark Rufflow, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans have stayed mum on the matter.

Elizabeth recently talked about the effects of COVID-19 on theatrical releases with Vanity Fair. The actress also opened up about Scarlett's lawsuit with Disney and said, "I think she's so tough and literally when I read that I was like, 'Good for you Scarlett. When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that's just, that's just all contracts. So it's either in the contract or it's not."

For the unversed, Scarlett in the suit claimed that her contract was breached when the film was made available simultaneously on the OTT platform of the company- Disney Plus Premium Access, the same day it hit theatres.

Jason Sudeikis who was also at the interview said Scarlett's legal move was "appropriately bad-ass and on-brand". To which Elizabeth added that she is worried about movies being released on streaming platforms, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

She added that the OTT releases can leave a negative effect on small-budget films. "I would like to see art films and art house theatres, and so I do worry about that, and people having to keep these theatres alive. And I don't know how financially that works for these theatres," Elizabeth said.

Meanwhile, Disney has denied breach of contract with Scarlet and reportedly has filed for private arbitration in the lawsuit to address whether Scarlett is owed millions from the hybrid release of the movie.