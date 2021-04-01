Jennifer Aniston Extends Support To Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

Hollywood's famous couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce was finalised in 2019, however, the duo is still battling over the custody of their six children. While three of the six are adopted, the other three are the couple's biological kids. The recent update in the custody trial is Jolie's domestic abuse allegations against former husband Brad Pitt.

According to recent reports, Brad's ex-wife, Friends star Jennifer Aniston is showing support for him. After the allegations, Brad who was heartbroken turned to support from Aniston amid the case proceedings. Over the years, the former couple become closer friends and a source told Heat that "Jen is pulling out all the stops to help Brad."

A Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "As soon as the accusations about domestic violence went public, Jen was straight on the phone to Brad. She wanted to let him know that she would be there for him, no matter what, and she's told him again that she'll appear in court if she has to, although she knows it would never come to that."

"Jen's words of encouragement and support have come at such a tumultuous time in his life," the source said and added that Brad and Jen's friendship blossomed in recent times. "She's told him she knows he'd do the same for her. This isn't necessarily about them back together... she just has a lot of love for Brad," the source further said.

Meanwhile, Jolie and Brad's eldest son Maddox is testifying against him in court and Jolie is also prepared to provide proof of domestic abuse against him. Reportedly, the couple's younger kids are being interviewed by court-appointed therapists for the proceedings.

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina got married in 2014 and filed for divorce after two years of marriage citing 'irreconcilable differences'. The trial is expected to end in April with custody details being finalised.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Testifies In Court, Wants To Legally Change His Last Name To Jolie

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Interaction At Fast Time Table Read Is Winning The Internet