Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Dating Rumours With David Schwimmer, Calls Them 'Bizzare'

Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have been making heading because of dating rumours. The Emmy winner recently told People magazine her reaction to the dating rumours. The actress shared that David is like her brother.

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother! But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true," Jennifer shared.

For the unversed, the rumours first began after host James Corden during the special in May 2021, asked the two who played Ross Geller (David) and Rachel Green (Jennifer) if sparks ever flew in real life. David had revealed "At some point, we were crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Jennifer had added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop." The 52-year old added that instead of acting on their feelings, they "channelled" everything into their famous characters.

Soon after reports emerged that David and Jen had been spending more time together and that David flew across the country to spend a day with Jen. A report in Closer Online said David flew from New York to LA to visit a vineyard together.

It revealed, "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

David Schwimmer was previously married to Zoe Buckman with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Cleo. On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and later tied the know with Justin Theroux.