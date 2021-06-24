Jennifer Aniston Says There Is No 'Oddness' With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt, Adds 'We Are Buddies'

Apart from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, news has be abuzz about another former couple in Hollywood. Rumours have claimed that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have rekindled their romance after their divorce in 2005.

The two have also been spotted several times in the past year. While they looked flirty at January 2020's SAG Awards, what fueled the rumours more of their table read together for a sexy scene in Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

However, on Wednesday (June 23) Jennifer that they are just "buddies." She added that there is "no oddness at all" between the former couple.

The Friends vetran recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show with Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. During the interaction, she candidly spoke about her and Pitt's relationship after their divorce and said, "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends...And we speak."

Fans were ecstatic after their steamy table read the Sean Penn classic film in September 2020. The two had also greeted each other in an adorable way, clips of which had gone viral on social media.

Talking about the table read, Jen said, "It was absolutely fun. There's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be. We had fun, and it was for a great cause."

Brad and Jennifer's divorce coincided with him meeting actress Angelina Jolie. The two who share six children got divorced in 2016. The Maleficent star filed for an appeal after a recent ruling in the custody battle and a court date has been set for July 9.

On the other hand, Aniston later went on to marry actor Justin Theroux, but they split after two years together in 2017. Jen had told People that the two are also on friendly terms and that they often FaceTime each other.