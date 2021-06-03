Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Want Their Relationship To Be 'Long-Lasting'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion has been the talk of the town. While the two haven't made their relationship public just yet, fans are excited about Bennifer getting back together. According to reports, the duo are now 'talking about their future together' as they take their rekindled relationship to the next level.

Notably, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged in 2002 but called it off in 2004. Lopez was recently engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, but ended the relationship earlier this year. Meanwhile, Affleck split with actor Ana de Armas in January 2021.

A People magazine report said that Jennifer was in Los Angeles over the weekend for business reasons and also wanted to spend time with Affleck. A source told the magazine, "They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami. They are very happy together. This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting."

The source also added that they are "slowly starting to talk about the future." The rumoured couple has been spotted together on different occasions including their meetups in LA and in Miami. They have been seen holding hands, hugging and kissing during romantic dates as well. "They weren't trying to hide the fact that they were together. They are very much into each other and being together," a source had shared with the magazine.

Earlier this week, Lopez and Affleck were seen together at a dinner date. In pictures obtained by Page Six, the two can be seen embracing each other with Jen's face nuzzled into Ben's shoulder. Bennifer had their arms wrapped around each other as they made their way into Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant, at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. On the other hand, Affleck shares three children, Violet (15), Seraphina (12), and Samuel (9) with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.