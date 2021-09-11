Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share A Kiss At Venice Film Festival, Fans Call It Red Carpet Debut 2.0

2021 has been bringing back the early 2000's vibe in many ways one of which is Bennifer's reunion. The couple rekindled their love earlier this year and made this official on Instagram in July 2021 by sharing a picture of the two kissing, during JLo's birthday celebration.

Now the couple, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, have also made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 9). The two also posed for the camera and sealed it with a kiss.

Lopez walked the red carpet in a Georges Hobeika white couture gown with a cascading slit, and Affleck was seen in a classic black and white tuxedo with a bow tie. The duo walked hand-in-hand for the premiere of Affleck's new film The Last Duel. The pictures of the two immediately went viral on social media.

As much as fans have been excited for their reunion, fellow celebrities have also been showing support. Kim Kardashian West shared a picture of the couple from Venice on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Long Live Bennifer."

On the other hand, fans have gone gaga over their red carpet debut 2.0. One fan wrote on Twitter, "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance together today" with crying face emojis. Another wrote, "If you need me, I'll be crying over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck x."

One fan also commented on their vibe together and wrote, "The way Jennifer Lopez has upgraded Ben Affleck. He literally looks years younger than he did few months ago"

The two recently were also spotted taking a water taxi together in Venice along with friends Matt Damon, and Luciana Barroso while traveling across the Venice basin toward the Cipriani Hotel.