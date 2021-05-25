Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted Together In Miami, Sources Say The Duo Is Taking Things Slow

Amid dating rumours, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed together in Miami after meeting up in Los Angeles. The rumoured couple earlier known as Bennifer, had created quite a stir back in early 2000s. However, their relationship ended in 2004. Recently, Jennifer Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner.

This is the third time the two were spotted today in a span of a month. The two were spotted driving in a car together in Montana over the Mother's Day weekend, followed by which, they attended the Vax Live concert in LA last week.

The two were reportedly spotted during an outing at the gym. In a report by In Touch, an eyewitness told the portal that they both trained with different trainers, however, they "looked madly in love." "They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets," the eyewitness added.

According to the fellow gym-goer, Lopez and Affleck were "clearly picking up" where they "left off their relationship" back in 2004, when they broke off their engagement after dating for almost two years. The duo also left the gym together.

A Daily Mail report had quoted a source talking about Ben and Jen's vacation in Montana as saying, "It was just the two of them on vacation together. Big Sky is a special place to Ben." The insider revealed that they "looked very happy" together.

Sources have revealed that the two are taking things slow. "Jen is reluctant to spring a new special someone in her life on them right away. So that will be phased in slowly, for sure, but eventually, you can count on her wanting her kids to meet Ben," reported Us Weekly.