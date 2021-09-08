Jessica Chastain Responses To Viral Red Carpet Moment With Oscar Isaac; Shares A Still From The Addams Family

Jessica Chastain recently walked the red carpet at the 78th Venice Film Festival and looked stunning in a red gown. While fans were going gaga over her look, her co-star Oscar Isaac was also mesmerized by her while standing next to her on the red carpet. A video of the brief but intense video quickly went viral on social media over the weekend.

The so-mo video of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac heated moment has also caught the attention of the actress. Chastain weighed in on the video on late Sunday night (presumably from Venice), posting a picture that bears an uncanny resemblance to what went down in Italy.

The picture she shared was a still from the '60s TV version of The Addams Family, showing John Astin's Gomez burying his lips in the long arm of Carolyn Jones' Morticia. The actress hinted that Oscar was channelling his scenes from their movie Marriage when he grabbed Jessica's arm and laid a gentle kiss.

Take a look at the post,

I wish I had words for this but I really do not pic.twitter.com/xJVzOJJCeh — Christina Newland (@christinalefou) September 4, 2021

God bless the person who decided to slo-mo this video of Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in Venice.



The tender arm stroke, eyebrow raise… they are giving us the red carpet chemistry that we didn’t even realise we needed pic.twitter.com/lFEu9mTc1B — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) September 5, 2021

Notably, both actors happily married to different partners, have known each other since they were studying at Julliard. They have also worked together in the 2014 drama film, A Most Violent Year. Recently the two teams up for HBO's revamp of the Ingmar Bergman miniseries Scenes from a Marriage.

The series reportedly follows a slow, combative dissolution of a couple who realize they can't be together, even as they're in effect chained together for life. The series will begin airing on HBO on September 12. It is unclear if the series will be releasing in India.