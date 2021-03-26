Jessica Walter Of Arrested Development Fame Dies At The Age Of 80

Veteran actor Jessica Walter who had become a household name for her performance in the popular show Arrested Development passed away in her sleep on March 24. The actor was 80 years old. The news of Jessica's demise was confirmed by her daughter Brooke Bowman in a statement on March 25.

Jessica Walter's daughter who is also an entertainment industry executive, had confirmed the unfortunate news of her mother's demise in a statement that read, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Talking about Jessica's glorious career, she had made her debut with the Broadway venture Photo-Finish in the year 1963 and starred in the TV series Love Of Life between the year 1962 and 1965. The Emmy Award recipient got her major break in Clint Eastwood's 1971 film, Play Misty For Me. She also received accolades for her act in films like Grand Prix helmed by John Frankenheimer and The Group directed by Sidney Lumet, which released in 1966.

The actor had won an Emmy in the year 1975 for her performance in the series Amy Prentiss. Jessica also lent her voice for the animated show Archer. However, it was her portrayal of Lucille Bluth in the show Arrested Development that won her several praises and established her versatility in the comedy genre. The veteran actor was the 2nd National Vice President of the Screen Actors Guild.

Jessica was last seen in films like Undercover Grandpa and The Mimic. The actor had also lent her voice to the animated show Harley Quinn and was seen in some of the episodes in shows like Good Girls and American Housewife. Jessica Walter's husband and Tony Award Recipient Ron Leibman passed away in the year 2019. Walter is survived by her daughter.