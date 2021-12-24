John Wick: Chapter 4 Delayed By A Year Will Release In March 2023, Avoids Clash With Top Gun: Maverick

The makers of John Wick: Chapter 4 have decided to postpone the release of Keanu Reeves's next action thriller. The film's push will also help it avoid a clash with Tom Cruise's awaited release Top Gun: Maverick. Lionsgate announced that the release of John Wick has been moved from May 2022 to March 24, 2023.

The film franchise follows Keanu Reeves's character John Wick who is a hitman with a vengeance. John Wick 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski and also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick and Bill Skarsgard. The film was originally was set to release last May but was got delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now a Deadline report claimed that the actual reason why the fourth sequel shifted to 2023 was that production on the movie has been stopped and needs to resume at a later point in Japan. The makers have not revealed much about the story. John Wick 4 is expected to pick up after the shocking events at the end of the third movie.

Wick was shot and left for dead by Winston, who is able to regain his role as manager of the Continental as a result. Wick who manages to survive, plans to bring down the underworld with the help of the Bowery King.

Talking about the film, director Stahelski had told IndieWire that the movie won't have a happy ending. He said, "He's got nowhere to go. Honestly, I challenge you right now, here's a question to you: How do you f***ing want me to end it? Do you think he's going to ride off into the f***ing sunset? He's killed 300 f***ing people and he's just going to [walk away], everything's okay? He's f***ed for the rest of his life. It's just a matter of time."

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves has been impressing the audience with the release of the sequel of his yet another iconic film franchise Matrix titled The Matrix Resurrections alongside Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra.