Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Did Not Donate $7 Million; Latter's Team Says She Intends To Fulfil Her Pledge

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's relationship has been publicly talked about and scrutinised due to the allegations as well as lawsuits the duo filed against each other. Johnny Depp reportedly plans on filing for an appeal in a libel case against The Sun soon, based on the claim that Amber Heard has yet to donate her divorce settlement to charity, as she had promised to do.

According to reports, the court ruled against Depp while recognising that Amber Heard did not have financial motives in her claims against Depp. Andrew Nichol's verdict had sided with The Sun in that case and said, "Her donation of the USD 7 million to charity is hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger."

It was cited that Heard, who was given $7 million as part of the divorce settlement, had donated the money to charity. However, Johnny Depp's legal team has now made a claim that she has not fulfilled her promise of donating the amount.

Amber Heard's legal team has responded with a statement to E! News and confirmed that her client has yet to fulfil the USD 7 million pledge due to financial reasons. They alleged that Depp's team is focusing on Heard's donation to draw away focus from his ongoing legal troubles.

Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft said, "Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfil her pledge. However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Depp's false accusations against her."

Meanwhile, Depp is currently suing Heard for defamation and damages caused to his career due to the allegations of domestic abuse against Depp, in The Washington Post. Notably, Johnny Depp after losing the libel case in 2020 was asked to step down as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts series.

