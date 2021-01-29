Johnny Depp In Talks With Disney For Jack Sparrow's Revival In Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise?

Disney is currently working on the Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off with Margot Robbie in the lead. Meanwhile, fans have been upset with the makers for cutting ties with Johnny Depp's iconic character Jack Sparrow. The studio had decided to move forward with the franchise without Depp after Amber Heard's domestic violence allegations.

Recently entertainment insider Daniel Richtman had shared in a tweet that several projects are in works but will not star Depp. He mentioned that Disney has as many as 10 projects in the pipe-line from the franchise including a Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off film. He added that the production may be moving forward without Johnny Depp.

However, according to reports, the makers are now re-considering the actor's revival in their franchise. Fans annoyed with Depp's removal have slammed the studio and have also started petitions on websites like Change.org. Reportedly, there's a viral petition that demands Johnny Depp's appearance in Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 unless he himself decides not to. The petition according to reports already has over 500,000 signatures registered.

A celebrity popular news YouTube channel called Viral Vision has also claimed that the makers are secretly in talks with Depp for revival. The news brought hope for fans but there have not been any confirmations from the actor or the studio.

Furthermore, the veteran star is all set to file for a retrial against The Sun. Many have speculated that this time the case could turn out to be a win for him, while he also plans of suing Amber for her comments in another newspaper in the US.

Notably, earlier in 2020, Depp was also asked to exit from the Wizarding World fantasy series' film Fantastic Beasts 3. He was last seen playing the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald. According to recent reports, Danish star Mads Mikkelsen, known for films Casino Royale and Doctor Strange, is in early negotiations to play the role.

