Johnny Depp's Appeal For Retrial In UK Libel Case Denied, Amber Heard Issues Statement

Johnny Depp had requested a retrial after he lost the libel claim against The Sun over an article calling him a "wife beater". According to reports, the UK court has now denied his appeal. Justices James Dingemans and Nicholas Underhill said that the December 2020 court hearing was "full and fair". The court also added that the conclusion to the earlier trial could not be argued or "vitiated by any error of approach or mistake of law".

Depp's former wife Amber Heard reacted to the court denying his appeal and said, "The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable." Reportedly, Heard's reps released a statement to Yahoo saying, "We are pleased but by no means surprised by the Court's denial of Mr. Depp's application for appeal. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable."

Amber also shared the statement on her Instagram account and kept the comments off. She also claimed that Depp's new evidence for the retrial was a "press strategy."

"To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life. The verdict and lengthy, well-reasoned Judgement, including the Confidential Judgement, have been affirmed. Mr. Depp's claim of new and important evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been soundly rejected by the Court," the statement concluded.

For the unversed, back in 2020, Depp's libel claim was dismissed by Justice Nicol, who found The Sun's accusation to be "substantially true" and ruled in the publisher's favour. The court had found that Mr Depp, 57, had assaulted Ms Heard, 34, on a dozen occasions and put her in "fear for her life" three times.

Meanwhile, Depp is suing Amber personally over a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, but did not mention the actor by name. The case filed in a US court was recently delayed until April 2022.

