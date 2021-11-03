Johnny Depp's Co-Star Kevin McNally Says There Is No Pirates Of The Caribbean Without Jack Sparrow

Pirates of the Caribbean has been synonymous with Johnny Depp because of his iconic character Jack Sparrow and his mesmerising performance. The sixth film is in the franchise is currently underway but will not see Depp returning as Sparrow. While fans have expressed disappointment in the studio, now co-star Kevin McNally, who plays the role of Joshamee Gibbs in the film series, also said that the franchise isn't the same without Depp.

McNally and Johnny Depp have worked together in the first five films of the franchise. He said that Depp should make a comeback and reprise his role as Jack Sparrow. "Definitely. I've never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being," reported, WeGotThisCovered.

"I don't see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow. I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there's probably a lot of truth in that," he added.

Kevin also revealed that he'd also be open to trying different roles for himself and Depp if producers wanted to make a spin-off. "But now there have been questions about that, certainly why not have other Pirate films and certainly then why not have Jack back or Jack playing a different part. I mean I was musing about this the other day, and you can easily think of stories in which maybe somebody is looking for Jack and come to Mr Gibbs and say, 'How would I find Jack?' And so have a whole bunch of people on a trek to find the legendary Jack Sparrow."

Disney reportedly dropped Depp from the franchise just four days after Heard's incendiary 2018 op-ed was released in the newspaper. The article without naming Depp, claimed that she was the victim of domestic violence.

Soon after, Depp's lawyers claimed that the actor's removal from the multibillion-dollar grossing franchise was because of her allegations. "The complaint also blamed Heard for Disney announcing that it had dropped Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise four days after the op-ed was published," a Washington Post report revealed.