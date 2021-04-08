Joss Whedon Allegedly Threatened To Harm Gal Gadot's Career During Justice League Reshoots

Justice League 2017 director Joss Whedon has been called out by one of the cast members Ray Fisher for "abusive, unprofessional" behaviour. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ray alleged mistreatment of other cast members, naming Gal Gadot.

The report said Whedon allegedly had threatened to harmfully alter Gadot's role in the 2017 release by editing the material after she'd objected to certain lines of dialogue he'd written for Wonder Woman. Reportedly, Whedon's approach to her character was markedly different from Patty Jenkins' directorial Wonder Woman.

THR quoted a source saying that Gadot was unhappy with Whedon's take on Justice League and had "issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next."

Gadot and her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins reportedly expressed their concern all the way to the then-Warner Bros. chairman Kevin Tsujihara. In a statement to THR, Gadot said, "I had my issues with (Whedon) and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

However, the actress supports Ray Fisher for speaking out his truth. Back in December 2020, she told LA Times, "I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth. I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon - I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened."

"I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth," she added.

On the acting front, Gal Gadot is all set to reprise the role of Wonder Woman for the last and the third film in the Wonder Woman franchise. The third instalment set to be directed by Patty Jenkins, was greenlit by the studio right after the release of Wonder Woman 1984.

