    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jungle Cruise Early Reactions: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt's Film Receives A Big Thumbs Up

      By
      |

      Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt's awaited fantasy adventure is finally set to release in the USA and several other global markets. The film Jungle Cruise follows Johnson as a riverboat captain called Frank who is hired by a rare female scientist, Lily Houghton played by Emily Blunt.

      Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt,

      Lily plans to travel across the Amazon rainforest, in search of an ancient tree that holds the power to heal any illness and wound, in hopes to change the future of medicine. The film also stars Jack Whitehall as Lily's younger brother. Meanwhile, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Quim Gutiérrez will be seen as the antagonists.

      The Disney film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, is based on Disney's theme park ride of the same name. This is not the first time the studio has created a successful franchise from their theme parks like the Pirates of the Caribbean. The film has received a positive response from critics as some got to view the film's early screening.

      New Trailer For Disney's Jungle Cruise Starring Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Out NowNew Trailer For Disney's Jungle Cruise Starring Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Out Now

      Variety's critic Courtney Howard called the film "A thrill ride you'll want to see repeatedly." Her tweet read, "#JungleCruise is an epic adventure - a throwback blockbuster we've been missing, a la THE MUMMY (99), PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE AFRICAN QUEEN & ROMANCING THE STONE rolled into 1. A thrill ride you'll want to see repeatedly. The most fun you'll have at the movies all Summer."

      Meanwhile, Collider's Perri Nemiroff said the film's cast is charming together. "#JungleCruise legit feels like a theme park ride - and I like rides quite a bit. Had a good time with the mythology and the action, but the biggest winner of the bunch here is the cast chemistry. Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Whitehall are mighty charming together," his tweet read.

      Screenrant's Rob Keyes wrote, "I watched #JungleCruise today. @TheRock's been saying for two years that it's inspired by Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, and African Queen, and that's exactly the way it plays. It's super fun, with lots of heart, and after the first 10 minutes you'll be locked in. More plz."

      Take a look at more reactions,

      Rachel Zegler Set To Lead Disney's Snow White Live-Action RemakeRachel Zegler Set To Lead Disney's Snow White Live-Action Remake

      Jungle Cruise is set to release on July 30 in the US. The film reportedly is expected to release on Disney + Hotstar after a period of three months.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X