Jungle Cruise Early Reactions: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt's Film Receives A Big Thumbs Up

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt's awaited fantasy adventure is finally set to release in the USA and several other global markets. The film Jungle Cruise follows Johnson as a riverboat captain called Frank who is hired by a rare female scientist, Lily Houghton played by Emily Blunt.

Lily plans to travel across the Amazon rainforest, in search of an ancient tree that holds the power to heal any illness and wound, in hopes to change the future of medicine. The film also stars Jack Whitehall as Lily's younger brother. Meanwhile, Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Quim Gutiérrez will be seen as the antagonists.

The Disney film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, is based on Disney's theme park ride of the same name. This is not the first time the studio has created a successful franchise from their theme parks like the Pirates of the Caribbean. The film has received a positive response from critics as some got to view the film's early screening.

Variety's critic Courtney Howard called the film "A thrill ride you'll want to see repeatedly." Her tweet read, "#JungleCruise is an epic adventure - a throwback blockbuster we've been missing, a la THE MUMMY (99), PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE AFRICAN QUEEN & ROMANCING THE STONE rolled into 1. A thrill ride you'll want to see repeatedly. The most fun you'll have at the movies all Summer."

Meanwhile, Collider's Perri Nemiroff said the film's cast is charming together. "#JungleCruise legit feels like a theme park ride - and I like rides quite a bit. Had a good time with the mythology and the action, but the biggest winner of the bunch here is the cast chemistry. Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Whitehall are mighty charming together," his tweet read.

Screenrant's Rob Keyes wrote, "I watched #JungleCruise today. @TheRock's been saying for two years that it's inspired by Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, and African Queen, and that's exactly the way it plays. It's super fun, with lots of heart, and after the first 10 minutes you'll be locked in. More plz."

Take a look at more reactions,

After watching #junglecruise now understand why @TheRock wanted Jaume Collet-Serra to direct #BlackAdam. ‘Jungle Cruise’ is such a fun adventure that works for all ages. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have fantastic chemistry & it’s loaded with nods to ride. Thumbs way up. pic.twitter.com/Ljf2MqzE5F — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 25, 2021

Disney’s #JungleCruise is a lot of fun - a big, fantastical adventure that feels similar in tone to the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN movies & is packed with surprises. Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt are great together, but Jesse Plemons is a riot. Tons of nods to the ride it’s based on pic.twitter.com/tuQpWCEgFT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 25, 2021

Jungle Cruise is Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean meets Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy. And while it is one of the better films of the summer, it is not without its flaws including being a bit too long, poor character development, and some questionable editing choices. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise swings for the fences with a grand and over-the-top film that knows exactly what it is. Director Jaume Collet-Serra’s horror roots shines through with some impressive creature designs - horror fans will be delighted with the darker portions of this film. pic.twitter.com/tDz9nZwQiK — Shannon 🎃🍭 @ Screaming into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 25, 2021

Jungle Cruise is set to release on July 30 in the US. The film reportedly is expected to release on Disney + Hotstar after a period of three months.