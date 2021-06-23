Jurassic World: Dominion's 5 Minute Preview Leaked Online, Video Goes Viral

The makers of Jurassic World: Dominion recently dropped the first glimpse from the upcoming film. Now, mere days after the announcement, leaked footage from the third instalment of the franchise has found its way on YouTube.

According to reports, the video has been taken down by the streaming platform as it infringed copyright laws. However, in minutes, fans managed to get their hands on it which has now gone viral on social media platforms. Take a look at the video,

SPOILER WARNING🛑

These clips are all from Jurassic World Dominion 5 minute preview!

Just to let you know this isn’t all of the preview this is just some short 10-55 second clips! pic.twitter.com/tZZoVJFp8Y — JurassicWorldtillidie (@worldtillidie) June 19, 2021

The five-minute clip is reportedly a copy of 1:90:1 Imax aspect ratio and includes a prologue to the film's narrative. The preview shows earth about 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed the entire Earth.

The clip reportedly features background score by Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino revealing what Earth looked like long before humans existed, and also tells the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito.

Meanwhile, some fans believe it is a PR stunt by Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the studio earlier had used a similar marketing tactic before the pandemic before the release of Margot Robbie-starrer Birds of Prey as well as during the opening weekend of It: Chapter 2 in 2019.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the sixth film in the 27-year-old sci-fi adventure franchise. The latest instalment is the third film since the reboot starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. However, the franchise fans are most excited for the release and it will also bring back a few iconic characters from the original trilogy.

Jeff Goldblum as chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcom, Laura Dern as paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and Neill as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant are all reprising their roles in the film. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise are also set to join the franchise.

The Colin Trevorrow-directed, EP'ed and co-wrote Dominion which was shot during the pandemic in the UK. The film will be releasing on June 10, 2022. The film will be introducing seven new species of dinosaurs, created by Industrial Light and Magic.