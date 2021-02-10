Justice League Snyder Cut: Jared Leto Looks Sinister As Joker From Zack Snyder's Film

The makers of Justice League Snyder Cut have revealed Joker's first look played by Jared Leto. The DCEU clown villain in the new look can be seen wearing a hospital gown and surgical mask. Earlier, a blurred out look of Joker for the film was revealed to announce his inclusion in the film.

According to Vanity Fair, Joker was not a part of Snyder's vision for the 2017 Justice League. However, when he began working on his own cut for HBO Max, he wanted to add Batman's nemesis. "The Joker is really the only thing that I thought of in retrospect," Snyder told Vanity Fair and added, "But I will say that it was always my intention to bring Joker into that world."

The report also revealed a spoiler of the film, stating that Joker will appear in the new film during a sequence set on a ruined Earth. A glimpse of the same can already be seen in the trailer. The sequence will take place after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet. The scene reportedly is a dream sequence, a psychic vision, experienced by Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne aka Batman.

The report said, the dream "reveals what will happen if the superheroes fail to stop the onslaught. Joker is sort of the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come, supplying motivation through terror."

Talking about the scene Zack Snyder said, "The cool thing about the scene is that its Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman. It's Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That's the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together."

The Snyder Cut is all set to release on HBO Max on March 18, 2021. The new release stars Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Ezra Miller's The Flash, and Ray Fisher's Cyborg.

The four-hour-long film will also be released in a mini-series format.

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder Shares Jared Leto's New Look As Joker From HBO Max's Justice League

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder's Justice League To Release On March 18, On HBO Max