Justice League Snyder Cut's New Trailer Reveals First Look Of The Ultimate Villain Darkseid

Filmmaker Zack Snyder recently unveiled a full-length trailer of the most anticipated release, Justice League Snyder Cut. The new trailer features dialogues, Batman's dream sequence, as glimpses of his struggle in gathering the other heroes, but the biggest surprise in the trailer was the first look at Darkseid.

The new trailer proved to be the first expanded look at his four-hour film. It also gave a glimpse of how different Snyder's version of the DC Films' superhero movie will be. Zack shared the trailer on Twitter with the caption, "Happy 214 #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut #UsUnited #AFSP."

It started with Superman's battle with Darkseid, where he supposedly dies. The voiceover in the trailer, possibly from Bruce Wayne's dream says "The bells have rung" and ends with "The God is dead." The trailer also teases a conversation between Jared Leto's the Joker and Ben Affleck's Batman. "We live in a society where honour is a distant memory," The Joker says while staring at a foggy skyline and adds, "Isn't that right, Batman?"

Darkseid was intended to be the villain of the first cut of the film in 2017 but ultimately was not included, after Zack stepped down from the project as the director. Zack reportedly had left the project mid-production due to creative differences with the studio and to recover from a family tragedy.

The film was rewritten and reshot with Joss Whedon. However, the film failed to impress fans at the box office and began a campaign asking Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder's version of the film. Actors like Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa joined the campaign in 2019 which led the studio to consider the re-release of the film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is all set to premiere on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

ALSO READ: Justice League Snyder Cut: Jared Leto Looks Sinister As Joker From Zack Snyder's Film

ALSO READ: Zack Snyder Hints His Version Of Justice League Will Be R-Rated; Reveals Batman Will Drop An F-Bomb